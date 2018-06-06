Hunting Banned At Q River Spot

The state has temporarily banned hunting along an expanded portion of the Quinnipiac River at the request of New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced the one-year ban on Wednesday afternoon.
It covers a spot along the river contiguous to an area where hunting is already banned. The new ban covers the area “from the southernmost tip of Fargeorge Preserve (Granis Island) at the mouth of Hemingway Creek, across the river to Lombard Street, north to the I-91 Bridge,” according to a release. Anyone found hunting there risks a misdemeanor arrest.
Campbell asked DEEP to use the year to look at two public concerns: safety concerns related to hunting of ducks or other waterfowl; and gunshots causing confusion for people nearby.
“I have made this decision in the interest of public safety, while also recognizing the importance of hunting in our state. Once DEEP staff complete their review, they will make a recommendation to the Office of the Commissioner for further action regarding this area of the river,” a release quoted DEEP Commissioner Rob Klee as saying.
A neighborhood group called Friends of the Quinnipiac Meadows Preserve has been pushing the state to extend the riverine area made off limits to hunting. Click here to read a recent story about that.
posted by: SpecialK on June 6, 2018 4:24pm
Public safety? There has not been one single documented incident in New Haven in regards to hunters being a public safety issue. Maybe the Chief should be more focused on the shooting gallery the rest of his city is becoming rather than hunters who have committed absolutely zero violent offenses.
posted by: Brian McGrath on June 6, 2018 5:16pm
This is so cool. America’s politically correct governement at work. Both sides to this controversey are correct. One side wins, in a practically meaninglesslway although the majority of people are
satisfied by administrative fiat, and the duck hunter side loses a measly duck or two over time and the votes for future candidates do not change, I do not have a big problem with this borderline irrrelevant fake news waste of internet electrons. I eat duck soup from Ivy Wok all the time but I know they are farm raised. I love the Q River more than you all know for reasons that cannot be explained here in the space allowed, I love it when everyone is right and no one is wronged—too much.
posted by: Ian Christmann on June 6, 2018 10:59pm
I am happy to hear this. The area in question is comprised of residential properties, park spaces and the nature preserve. When hunting here, hunters are either shooting towards a residential area or towards the preserve, where there are public hiking trails. There is also a very active playground at Dover Beach which is alongside the hunting area. Hunting from boats provides limited sight lines and additional concern based on a boats natural instability. As well, the sound of gunshots in a highly residential area is a big concern. The police have enough on their hands than to respond to hunting gunshots on a Saturday morning. I’m not against hunting, but shooting from the edge of a nature preserve towards houses and a playground within city limits seems like an accident or tragedy waiting to happen. Moving the boundary line a 1/4 mile to I-91 still provides plenty of hunting opportunities north of 91 and thus would have little impact on the hunters but a big benefit for public safety.