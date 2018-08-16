by Staff | Aug 16, 2018 5:34 pm

As city police, firefighters, and other emergency responders tended to waves of overdoses primarily on the New Haven Green on Wednesday and Thursday, a leading suburban Republican legislator provoked a firestorm of his own with a statement blaming the city for allowing the Green to deteriorate to the point that so many overdoses would occur.

Mayor Toni Harp, local Rev. Steven Cousin, and New Haven State Sen. Martin Looney came out swinging in response. Their statements (all written, except for the mayor’s which were delivered at a press conference) follow:

Fasano: “A Wake Up Call”

North Haven Republican State Sen. Len Fasano, the leading elected Republican official in Connecticut, issued the following statementThursday morning.

What happened in New Haven yesterday was disturbing and heartbreaking. It speaks to a painful and ugly reality about drug abuse we have to work together to combat. It also speaks to a city that has allowed one of its primary community centers, the New Haven Green, to deteriorate to the point where it is no longer an attraction for families or economic development, but a place of despair. The Green is just steps away from City Hall, and town officials know drug use on the Green was not limited to just what happened yesterday. There is a known problem there that occurs every day and has not been addressed. People are suffering and those who need help have been ignored. It is my hope that yesterday will be a wakeup call to the mayor’s administration about a problem they can no longer turn a blind eye to. We need to proactively treat drug addiction with proper social services and provide necessary shelter. We also need a united effort to clean up the Green, to make New Haven a strong city, and we need a criminal investigation into how this drug came to the Green unlike anything New Haven has ever seen before.



New Haven should be a place of hope. From world-renowned medicine and education opportunities to great businesses, history and community pride, our city has so much to offer. I love New Haven and what happened yesterday not only raises moral questions and is scary to our residents, but it is a deterrent to people coming here and staying here. Mayor Harp’s administration needs to act swiftly and decisively to take control over the problems that have festered on the New Haven Green and surrounding areas to prevent the Elm City from becoming a ghost town.”

Harp: Get Your Facts Straight

Mayor Toni Harp addressed Fasano’s statement during a 1 p.m. press conference at City Hall:

We are the only city in Connecticut that got a $9.4 million hit from the state legislature. I am really appalled that someone who contributed to our city’s lack of resources would say that is our fault.

We have been working on that Green for the past four years to deal with the problems that are there. I think he needs to get his facts straight.

Rev. Cousin: Not A “City Without Hope”

Rev. Steven Cousin, the pastor of Bethel AME Church on Goffe Street, submitted the following piece:

As many of you know, a tragedy occurred on the New Haven Green yesterday. Over seventy people overdosed on a synthetic drug known as K-2.

Instead of focusing on those individuals and their devastated families, President Pro Tempore Len Fasano (R-North Haven) used this as an opportunity to disparage the City of New Haven. His remarks were hurtful, divisive, and unnecessary. As a resident of and pastor in New Haven, I am aware of our city’s problems, including drug abuse among our population. I do not, however, agree with Fasano that this is a city without hope. New Haven always has been and always will be a beacon of hope and opportunity.

Fasano is wrong in his assertion that the city of New Haven has allowed the Green to “deteriorate” into a “place of despair.” Residents of New Haven and its environs find relief and respite at the Green. The city provides care and support beyond what neighboring cities currently offer. Churches on the Green, for example, provide crucial daily services to those in need. They even hold memorial services for those who lose their lives due to weather related conditions. Far from being a “place of despair,” the Green is a place of renewed hope and possibilities.

Despite what Fasano said, the City of New Haven has never turned “a blind eye” to the needs of its residents. During the winter seasons, the city regularly partners with local organizations and churches, like Bethel AME, to sponsor Warming Centers. This is in addition to the various shelters that the city supports to house and feed the homeless population. The city welcomes countless non-residents into these programs as well. The City of New Haven has also just opened a free public library, making a quality education more accessible to everyone.

The city and residents of New Haven have always been proactive in addressing the needs of its vulnerable populations. The sad events that occurred yesterday stand as a testament to that fact. I commend Mayor Toni Harp, New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, and all of the first responders and volunteers for their exemplary leadership and for their professionalism and compassion towards the victims. They have worked tirelessly to provide treatment and care to all those affected by this tragedy.

Instead of disparaging the City of New Haven and attacking its leaders, I implore Len Fasano to join us in our efforts to truly aid those in need. Together we can make a difference.

Republicans “Out Of Touch”

New Haven State Sen. Martin Looney released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

In light of yesterday’s public health emergency on the New Haven Green, I want to acknowledge the rapid response organized by New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, Police Chief Anthony Campbell and Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana. We should also acknowledge the expert care and response of all of our fire, police and EMS personnel on the scene and the medical staff at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano’s response to a public health emergency shows just how out of touch Republicans are; how they view our cities and urban residents; and his attempts to paint the city and its residents with a broad brush are beneath him.

What disturbs me most about Senator Fasano’s characterization of the recent drug overdoses in New Haven is that he implies that drug abuse is somehow an exclusively inner-city problem, brought about by government indifference.

I’d also like to remind Senator Fasano the problem is not unique to New Haven – this is a public health crisis that is gripping our nation. Indeed, a sizeable number of the people needing medical assistance yesterday were from suburban towns.

What the facts show – and Senator Fasano is aware of this – is that drug overdoses in Connecticut have tripled since 2010. Most drug overdose victims are adult white males overdosing at home, on fentanyl, oxycodone, heroin and cocaine. And the overdoses occur from Terryville to Clinton, Oxford to Seymour, New Milford to Enfield, Danbury, Bristol and Meriden, in Democratic and Republican strongholds, big cities and small towns, among people of all incomes and ethnicities.

And while Senator Fasano was quick to assign blame, Mayor Harp and her administration were busy working with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the Department of Public Health, and state, local, and federal law enforcement.