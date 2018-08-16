Sections

“Place Of Despair”?

Posted to: Health, Opinion

As city police, firefighters, and other emergency responders tended to waves of overdoses primarily on the New Haven Green on Wednesday and Thursday, a leading suburban Republican legislator provoked a firestorm of his own with a statement blaming the city for allowing the Green to deteriorate to the point that so many overdoses would occur.

Mayor Toni Harp, local Rev. Steven Cousin, and New Haven State Sen. Martin Looney came out swinging in response. Their statements (all written, except for the mayor’s which were delivered at a press conference) follow:

Fasano: “A Wake Up Call”

North Haven Republican State Sen. Len Fasano, the leading elected Republican official in Connecticut, issued the following statementThursday morning.

What happened in New Haven yesterday was disturbing and heartbreaking. It speaks to a painful and ugly reality about drug abuse we have to work together to combat. It also speaks to a city that has allowed one of its primary community centers, the New Haven Green, to deteriorate to the point where it is no longer an attraction for families or economic development, but a place of despair. The Green is just steps away from City Hall, and town officials know drug use on the Green was not limited to just what happened yesterday.  There is a known problem there that occurs every day and has not been addressed.  People are suffering and those who need help have been ignored. It is my hope that yesterday will be a wakeup call to the mayor’s administration about a problem they can no longer turn a blind eye to. We need to proactively treat drug addiction with proper social services and provide necessary shelter. We also need a united effort to clean up the Green, to make New Haven a strong city, and we need a criminal investigation into how this drug came to the Green unlike anything New Haven has ever seen before.

New Haven should be a place of hope. From world-renowned medicine and education opportunities to great businesses, history and community pride, our city has so much to offer. I love New Haven and what happened yesterday not only raises moral questions and is scary to our residents, but it is a deterrent to people coming here and staying here. Mayor Harp’s administration needs to act swiftly and decisively to take control over the problems that have festered on the New Haven Green and surrounding areas to prevent the Elm City from becoming a ghost town.”

Harp: Get Your Facts Straight

Mayor Toni Harp addressed Fasano’s statement during a 1 p.m. press conference at City Hall:

We are the only city in Connecticut that got a $9.4 million hit from the state legislature. I am really appalled that someone who contributed to our city’s lack of resources would say that is our fault.

We have been working on that Green for the past four years to deal with the problems that are there. I think he needs to get his facts straight.

Rev. Cousin: Not A “City Without Hope”

Rev. Steven Cousin, the pastor of Bethel AME Church on Goffe Street, submitted the following piece:

As many of you know, a tragedy occurred on the New Haven Green yesterday. Over seventy people overdosed on a synthetic drug known as K-2.

Instead of focusing on those individuals and their devastated families, President Pro Tempore Len Fasano (R-North Haven) used this as an opportunity to disparage the City of New Haven. His remarks were hurtful, divisive, and unnecessary. As a resident of and pastor in New Haven, I am aware of our city’s problems, including drug abuse among our population. I do not, however, agree with Fasano that this is a city without hope. New Haven always has been and always will be a beacon of hope and opportunity.

Fasano is wrong in his assertion that the city of New Haven has allowed the Green to “deteriorate” into a “place of despair.” Residents of New Haven and its environs find relief and respite at the Green. The city provides care and support beyond what neighboring cities currently offer. Churches on the Green, for example, provide crucial daily services to those in need. They even hold memorial services for those who lose their lives due to weather related conditions. Far from being a “place of despair,” the Green is a place of renewed hope and possibilities.

Despite what Fasano said, the City of New Haven has never turned “a blind eye” to the needs of its residents. During the winter seasons, the city regularly partners with local organizations and churches, like Bethel AME, to sponsor Warming Centers. This is in addition to the various shelters that the city supports to house and feed the homeless population. The city welcomes countless non-residents into these programs as well. The City of New Haven has also just opened a free public library, making a quality education more accessible to everyone. 

The city and residents of New Haven have always been proactive in addressing the needs of its vulnerable populations. The sad events that occurred yesterday stand as a testament to that fact. I commend Mayor Toni Harp, New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, and all of the first responders and volunteers for their exemplary leadership and for their professionalism and compassion towards the victims. They have worked tirelessly to provide treatment and care to all those affected by this tragedy.

Instead of disparaging the City of New Haven and attacking its leaders, I implore Len Fasano to join us in our efforts to truly aid those in need. Together we can make a difference.

Republicans “Out Of Touch”

New Haven State Sen. Martin Looney released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

In light of yesterday’s public health emergency on the New Haven Green, I want to acknowledge the rapid response organized by New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, Police Chief Anthony Campbell and Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana. We should also acknowledge the expert care and response of all of our fire, police and EMS personnel on the scene and the medical staff at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano’s response to a public health emergency shows just how out of touch Republicans are; how they view our cities and urban residents; and his attempts to paint the city and its residents with a broad brush are beneath him.

What disturbs me most about Senator Fasano’s characterization of the recent drug overdoses in New Haven is that he implies that drug abuse is somehow an exclusively inner-city problem, brought about by government indifference.

I’d also like to remind Senator Fasano the problem is not unique to New Haven – this is a public health crisis that is gripping our nation. Indeed, a sizeable number of the people needing medical assistance yesterday were from suburban towns.

What the facts show – and Senator Fasano is aware of this – is that drug overdoses in Connecticut have tripled since 2010. Most drug overdose victims are adult white males overdosing at home, on fentanyl, oxycodone, heroin and cocaine. And the overdoses occur from Terryville to Clinton, Oxford to Seymour, New Milford to Enfield, Danbury, Bristol and Meriden, in Democratic and Republican strongholds, big cities and small towns, among people of all incomes and ethnicities.

And while Senator Fasano was quick to assign blame, Mayor Harp and her administration were busy working with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the Department of Public Health, and state, local, and federal law enforcement.

 

Comments

posted by: alex on August 16, 2018  5:35pm

Fasano is just playing to his base, like Trump.

posted by: 1644 on August 16, 2018  5:43pm

Is that $9.4 million dollar figure correct?  The only city budget on-line of the on adopted in June, which have an imaginary number for state aid, not the actual number.  From what was published at the time, the city budgeted a huge increase in aid, but not a proposed TRB charge.  In fact, aid did increase, but not as much as budgeted, hence the shortfall.  I guess we shall have to wait until the audit is published to compare actual grants from 16/17 to 17/18 to see how true the mayor’s statement is.

posted by: EPDP on August 16, 2018  6:00pm

What is Fasano, a State Senator, doing to “proactively treat drug addiction with proper social services and provide necessary shelter” in the State of Connecticut?  This man was elected to solve the drug problem for the entire State.  If he is complaining about the drug problem in New Haven he should look in the mirror, Fasano is to blame.  This is why residents of Connecticut are leaving the State.  The State government is run by complete idiots.

posted by: TheYankeesWin on August 16, 2018  6:09pm

And for a few moments the national spotlight shines on another dying Connecticut city (we have many). And the usual clowns line up in their usual places and say their usual things, and do nothing while lives, and the health and reputation of a potentially vibrant city rot away. Despair indeed.

posted by: wendy1 on August 16, 2018  6:18pm

These guys are worse than useless.  I used to fantasize busing homeless to Morris Cove and putting a tent city on Looney’s huge front lawn.  The other guy lives in a GATED community.

posted by: Noteworthy on August 16, 2018  9:34pm

Cry Me A River Notes:

1. Rev. Cousins - Rushing to Mayor Toni Harp’s defense - which is to be expected in that city taxpayers are paying his church tens of thousands of dollars a year for the youth shelter that’s yet to be built and a senior center. It’s rich and ironic that his comments ring so hollow. The Green is a place of respite? That’s like saying the Dixwell neighborhood is the jewel of Connecticut. He should go there some time.

2. Sen. Looney - Sorry - you haven’t spent 5 minutes on the New Haven Green in years. You speak of that which you don’t know and haven’t experienced. As a matter of fact, neither has the mayor and certainly not without her armed body guard/chauffeur. And by the way - trying to make the problem a statewide issue is fine. It’s a crisis and has been, one which has yet to be really addressed at the state level. However - not one city has had some 100 people overdose in 36 hours.

3. Mayor Harp - your commentary and blame others game for avoiding responsibility is legendary and its been repeated here. The budget problems are yours; the drug problems are yours - those are your people, your citizens, your residents. Those are our firefighters, our cops and this is our city. You wanted to run it - run it and quit making excuses for being incompetent and uninformed about what is happening right beneath the window of your gilded and guarded tower.

posted by: peyotejam on August 16, 2018  10:36pm

Fasano is 100% correct. I am a young professional and purchased a house in New Haven five years ago.  One place I learned to avoid fairly quickly was the Green. I walked the Green a few times during that first year.  It was difficult to get far without someone asking for a handout and nearly impossible to find a bench a homeless person and/or junky wasn’t sleeping on.  This is a major reason why many of my colleagues and peers do not frequent downtown New Haven as often as they could. Instead, they shop and dine in the area suburbs. One of the most significant contributing factors to the current state of the Green is the bus stops. The main connections for the bus routes exist at the Green.  This leads to large numbers of poor people loitering and posting up around the Green, many of whom aren’t contributing to the local economy on Chapel, Temple, College, etc.  Instead, the deter more consumers and professionals from entering the city.  Please move the main bus connections a few blocks south closer to State street, or somewhere else, but keep it away from
The Green, and also increase the police presence there.  The Green should be a place people want to spend time, instead its just a place people spend time avoiding.  People want to bring up politics in this issue, but that’s irrelevant, let’s just all take drive by the bus stop tomorrow and let me know if you’d like to take your partner or friend for a stroll on your way to dinner or after a show.