State Lends $8M For Local Public Housing Rehab

Thomas Breen photoThe city’s housing authority will receive nearly $8 million from the state to rehabilitate two local public-housing complexes, one downtown and one in Wooster Square.

In a Tuesday afternoon press release, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced that the state will award more than $61.5 million in grants and loans to help create and rehabilitate 24 housing developments in 20 municipalities throughout the state.

Click here to read the full press release.

The press release notes that the Glendower Group, Inc., which is the development arm of the Housing Authority of the City of New Haven (HANH), which was recently rebranded as Elm City Communities, will receive a loan of up to $4,503,665 for the rehabilitation of the Charles T. McQueeney Towers at 358 Orange St.

The 10-story high-rise consists of 149 studio and one-bedroom apartments. It serves residents with disabilities and residents who are 62 years old or older, both of whom make 60 percent or less of the area median income.

Glendower will also receive a loan of up to $3.2 million for the rehabilitation of the Winslow Celentano Apartments at 60 Warren St. in Wooster Square.

The Celentano Apartments consist of 64 one-bedroom and studio apartments, and also serves seniors and people with disabilities who make 60 percent or less of the area median income.

Daniel Arsenault, the public information officer for the state Department of Housing, said that these awards are expected to be structured as loans, but the final terms will not be completed for several months until negotiations between the state and the awardee are completed.

“The final loan is still being underwritten,” he said in an email to the Independent, “and will be finalized in the future.”

Lisa Kidder of the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA) said that Glendower will also receive $7 million in federal low-income housing tax credits for the McQueeney rehabilitation and $4.3 million in federal low-income housing tax credits for the Celentano rehabilitation.

She said these tax credits are awarded to the borrower, which in New Haven’s case is Glendower. That borrower can then sell the tax credits to investors for cash, and those investors can then use them to take money off of their own federal tax liabilities. The purpose of these tax credits, she said, is to leverage state money to encourage private investment in the development and rehabilitation of public house.

posted by: Patricia Kane on August 23, 2018  8:19am

How much are the tax credits discounted when sold? The holder realizes a fraction of the grant, right?
  Still, investment in housing is necessary.
  I hope there will be follow up articles showing how the money was spent.

posted by: robn on August 23, 2018  8:24am

Carleton Granbery designed Winslow Celantano after the Le Corbusier model for housing. Unfortunately the ground plane was never activated and is therefore rarely ever used. Also the balconies have been screened in blocking what would otherwise be playfully colored side walls. And the entrance courtyard facade….I have no idea what happened to it but its pretty deadly. The building looks abandoned.

https://goo.gl/maps/428g5EiugEP2

posted by: Patricia Kane on August 23, 2018  9:12am

Winslow Celentano has always struck me as somewhat brutalist and prison like.
Why is good public design so hard to find?

posted by: LookOut on August 23, 2018  9:29am

The State continues to make it more expensive to exist here by spending money it does not have.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on August 23, 2018  10:38am

Patricia, “good design” changes over time. As Robn notes, Winslow Celantano was consistent with the design standards of the time it was built.

Robn, I suspect few of the current tenants of Winslow Celantano play bocce, which the adjacent open space is designed for. In contrast, the tenants of McQueeney routinely use the adjacent open space.

Audubon Square is going up across the street from McQueeney, and 87 Union is planned to go up adjacent to Winslow Celantano. It would be great if the retail spaces that are planned for both projects could include convenience stores or other uses that would benefit the existing tenants.