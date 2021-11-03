What, Ned Worry?

Posted to: Politics, Schools, State

Paul Bass Photo Lamont fields questions Wednesday on Scranton Street.

Many Democrats nationwide woke up fretting Wednesday about their prospects in next year’s elections. But not Connecticut’s top Democrat expected to seek reelection, Gov. Ned Lamont.

At least not based on Lamont’s answers at a press conference held in New Haven.

Reporters asked Lamont about the impact of Tuesday’s night’s victory by a Republican challenger in Virginia’s governor’s race and a too-close-to-call governor’s race in an other blue state, New Jersey.

Democrats nationwide interpreted those races — in states Joe Biden won comfortably in the 2020 presidential election — as warning signs for Democrats running next year.

Republicans had the same interpretation. Here’s state GOP Chairman Ben Proto quoted in a release issued Wednesday: ​“The election bodes well for a strong 2022 for Republicans. Last night’s election speaks to the overwhelming buyer’s remorse that is being felt nationally and right here in Connecticut. Fiscally and socially, Democrats are jamming their failing policies down people’s throats and Connecticut is waking up and pushing back. Democrats are shutting parents out of the decision-making process with their children’s health and education. Democrats are trying to levy a new gas tax on top of skyrocketing prices at the pump. Worst yet, Democrats are denying any increase to crime in Connecticut even though their own members are responsible for watering down the state criminal justice system and handcuffing law enforcement.”

Proto also cited 20 municipal races in Connecticut where Republicans won previously-held Democratic offices.

Lamont hasn’t officially announced yet that he’s running for reelection. But it’s taken as a given in political circles that he will, and no other Democrats have emerged to seek the gubernatorial nomination.

At a a separate press conference held after the completion of this unrelated event held on Scranton Street, Lamont offered a shrug when asked if Democrats should be worried in Connecticut based on Tuesday night’s elections.

“I don’t think so,” he responded. ​“I just think we had an election. I think probably Virginia and New Jersey were a little bit of a wake-up call.” He called Connecticut’s municipal results, which included wins by Democrats as well, ​“very local what is going on town by town. I think we’re fine. I think Connecticut thinks we’re in a pretty good place” with jobs and Covid.

He was pressed specifically about the issue that most motivated Virginia voters: a rising conservative parents’ movement angry about mask requirements and the teaching of ​“critical race studies” (shorthand for courses touching on slavery or racial discrimination, since that critical race studies doesn’t actually get taught in K‑12 schools).

Lamont noted that in the town where that issue sprang up most prominently in Connecticut — Guilford — a coalition of Democrats and independents beat back a Republican slate’s challenge for control of the Board of Education by a 2 – 1 margin. He called it ​“a good win” by people ​“defending their schools, defending their teachers, defending parental involvement and standing up for their schools.”

“We have one of the best school systems in the country,” he added.

As for New Jersey, ​“I think taxes were a big issue there. We’re a little different here in Connecticut. I’m the first governor in 30 years who didn’t raise taxes income taxes.”

Click on the video to watch his full conversation with reporters about the election aftermath and state health and environmental issues.

