Downtown Asks: What Next?

Thomas Breen photoBuild an addiction treatment center in the city’s medical district. Get surrounding suburbs to help pay for New Haven’s homelessness and healthcare services.

And make sure that people who suffer from drug addiction are heard from as the city figures out how to address the substance abuse epidemic in and around the New Haven Green.

Those were a few of the ideas bounced around on Tuesday night during a special extended session of the Downtown-Wooster Square Community Management Team’s (DWSCMT) regular monthly meeting, held on the second floor of City Hall.

Management team chair Caroline Smith and the rest of the team’s executive board held the special session after concluding regular monthly business to give community members an opportunity to respond to the public health crisis that hit the New Haven Green last week, when emergency responders tended to over 100 synthetic-marijuana-related poisonings over the course of just two days.

Paul Bass Photo“This is a moment to start and to continue conversations,” Smith told the nearly 50 community members who stuck around for the 45-minute discussion. “We definitely recognize that any next steps will require multiple stakeholders, and in particular those who live on, who work near the Green, and those who are most affected by the issues.”

Mayoral office staffer Michael Harris kicked off the meeting with a recap of just what happened last week, and then looked forward to how Mayor Toni Harp’s administration is planning to respond.

He said that K2, the synthetic marijuana that caused last week’s overdoses, may superficially resemble marijuana, but is in fact just a mix of twigs and leaves that are sprayed with a chemical cannabinoid that is created in a lab.

He said synthetic marijuana is illegal for human consumption, though some states do allow it to be sold in corner stores under the name “potpourri.”

Connecticut and Massachusetts have banned all forms of synthetic marijuana. Most of the product in New Haven is brought into the state in bulk by drug dealers, who then cut it with other chemicals and sell it on the street in dime bags for as little as $2 to $5 per bag. The chemical additive that made last week’s batch so toxic, he said, is called FUBINACA.

“About half of these people were New Haven residents,” Harris said about last week’s 47 K2 overdose victims. “And about 60 percent were in New Haven for some type of methadone treatment.”

Although last week’s overdoses were not caused by opiates like heroin or fentanyl, he said, many of the people who did overdose were preyed upon on the Green by drug dealers looking to profit off of a particularly vulnerable population already struggling with those drug dependencies.

Harris said that the city is in talks with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) to bring to the Green a street psychiatrist who will be able to assess people on the Green and prescribe and distribute opioid-addiction medications like buprenorphine without requiring those patients to visit a pharmacy or doctor’s office first.

He said that the city is also looking to get state support to hire recovery coaches and to set up a community recovery center near the Green that will provide not just medication but peer-to-peer support for people struggling with substance abuse.

For the next 40 minutes, management team members and visitors engaged in a specific, passionate, but always respectful conversation about how the city should respond to the opioid epidemic’s manifestation on the city’s central square.

Some, like Sunasha Nixon, said the solution lies in getting surrounding towns and suburbs to pony up more financial support for cities like New Haven, which provide homelessness, health care, and addiction treatment services for the entire region.

“It only seems fair that all of the towns in New Haven county step up to help assist,” she said. “If they’re not going to host and house the methadone clinics or shelters, that they do something to pour into our resources so that we can provide some wraparound services to address the issue of homelessness that we have along with the mental health issue and the drug issue. They need to be held accountable in assisting our city because they’re draining our resources.”

Lt. Mark O’Neill, the district commander for the neighborhood, confirmed that most of the people his team finds sleeping on the Green at night are candid about being methadone clients and about being in the city for the week while they receive their treatment.

He said that the actual number of people who overdosed last week who are from New Haven is probably less than 50 percent, considering how many visiting methadone clients list their address as that of the APT Foundation’s Congress Avenue methadone clinic when they are stopped by the police.

“We stop folks all the time,” O’Neill said. “We ask them all the time, ‘Where do you live?’ They say, ‘495 Congress.’”

Management team executive board member Anstress Farwell said she likes the idea of a street psychiatrist, but she thinks that the position should be part of a six-month emergency pilot as opposed to a permanent installation of medical professionals on the Green.

“You don’t want the Green to be perceived as a medical treatment center,” she said. “You can’t do medical treatment in an open, public space.”

Instead, she said, the city should relocate or build a dedicated addiction treatment center in the city’s medical district near Yale-New Haven Hospital just south of downtown. These types of treatment centers should not be in residential neighborhoods, she said, as evidenced by the persistent neighbor complaints and dangerous, sometimes violent activity outside of the APT Foundation in the Hill.

“Everyone says, ‘Don’t criminalize it,’” Farwell said. “‘It’s a medical issue.’ Let’s treat it like a medical issue and be really serious about what’s happening when these people walk out the door.” Last week, a number of people overdosed multiple times on the bad batch of K2 after finding their way from the hospital back to the Green after each episode.

Farwell said a dedicated treatment center in the city’s medical district would provide safety, shelter, and dignity for patients who now have to wait in line on the street on Congress Avenue before receiving their methadone treatment.

John Shively noted that no one at the meeting on Tuesday night had actually suffered from any of last week’s overdoses. He said that the city should make sure to engage people who struggle with drug addiction as it figures out how to move forward on this issue.

Smith called on the alders who will be hosting public hearings in the next few weeks on the APT Foundation and on a homeless “Bill of Rights” to work with the local methadone clinic to get patients to come to City Hall and testify.

On Wednesday morning, three people who have worked on the front lines of the drug problem on the Green —  Hill Health Center homeless outreach coordinator Phil Costello, Hill Health medical services chief Doug Bruce, and retired New Haven Assistant Police Chief John Velleca — dived into the roots of the issue as well as the work ahead to tackle it. That discussion took place on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven” program. Click on the above video to watch the discussion.

Comments

posted by: jim1 on August 22, 2018  1:33pm

FAT CHANCE THE CITY WILL HELP ON THIS AND THE HOMELESS PROBLEM.

As I can see no one from the homeless or K2 users were there for there input.

posted by: 1644 on August 22, 2018  1:36pm

Ms. Farwell, the APT clinic at Congress Ave is adjacent to, and across the street from, Yale Medical School and Y-NHH buildings.  The main clinic at Long Wharf is in a building chock full of Y-NHH facilities.  Also, APT has a clinic in Fasano’s North Haven.  Yet, the North Haven Green is not cluttered with addicts, because the mass of people would not allow it.  If New Haven wants to clean up its Green, it could, through pro-active, “broken windows” policing.  As discussed above, this would mean that a fair number of those on the Green would return to their suburban homes, rather than lounge amongst the temptations the Green.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on August 22, 2018  2:14pm

So New Haven can’t have a clean and respectable, drug-free Green until we solve the problem of addiction?

In this meeting was there really no talk of giving day-to-day management of the Green to the Town Green Special Service District? Doing away with the Proprietors and the vacuum of accountability that follows from allowing them to “govern” the Green? At least getting the Proprietors to hold a public forum to discuss changes?

In the absence of real changes, the drug dealing, drug use, overdoses and general filthiness are just going to continue. A couple more health and social workers are not going to solve the problem of addicts having basically taken over the Green, (except for special events).

posted by: Ben Howell on August 22, 2018  3:44pm

Many opioid treatment programs/methadone clinics are placed in residential communities through out the country without a problem. I’d argue the problem is not with APT’s location at Congress Ave, but the resistance of other neighborhoods to allow APT clinics in their neighborhood/town, forcing a concentration of services at one site. APT could serve the same number of patients - which given the opioid overdose epidemic, I’d argue they need to - but if distributed over more clinics through out the city & state would cause fewer of the problems as the services would be more diffuse.

This would require *leadership* from City Hall (& the State & other surrounding towns) that embraces evidence-based addiction treatment and respects (& doesn’t dehumanize & stigmatize) people who are accessing treatment.

posted by: NHPLEB on August 22, 2018  3:46pm

People should avoid the Green unless absolutely necessary and give it over to the bums.  This is like the 80’s , when downtown was too scary for folks to come in.  We keep going in circles with no resolutions that last very long.

posted by: Patricia Kane on August 22, 2018  4:54pm

Where is the LEAD program that New Haven was supposed to set up?
    The model is community based leaders who select the service providers, establish protocols to deal with various social issues and divert them from the criminal system to service providers, including homes.
    I’ve come across at least one study that says providing homes to people with addiction/ mental health issues/ homelessness produced better outcomes in health and employment over a period of time.
    It’s painful to see so many people publicly in distress, but hiding them is not a solution; it’s just catering to those who don’t want to be confronted with the failures of our system that fails to provide adequate safety nets.
    The City’s leadership is accountable for what we see. It promoted LEAD, made promises about it and now has a memory lapse. One man has already died. There may be others. How would we know?
      Addiction and suicide are rampant throughout the US. Our forgotten, displaced workers, vets, people with health issues, all are symptoms of the failures of this capitalism on steroids that just treats people like disposable cogs.
      That’s still no reason for the City to walk away from a program that works.